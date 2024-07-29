| BY Adam Shaw |

For its first-ever Mac students campaign in China, Apple and TBWA\Media Arts Lab Shanghai have released this documentary-style social film featuring three Gen-Z creators, showcasing how only Mac can keep up with their explorations. Through authentic stories, it aims to fire up Gen-Z ambitions and inspire them to pursue their passions on Mac, creating their own future.

Hé Tongxue, one of the top creators on Bilibili (youth-centric top video site in China), explores music creation and storm chasing with two student creators while enjoying “paomian” (instant noodles). Paomian is a staple in Chinese student life, providing quick meals during countless nights of studying. Just as Mac powers students’ explorations, “paomian” fuels their journeys in college.

As these creators explore beyond traditional paths, the film, shot entirely on iPhone 15 Pro, gives insights into how they manage to do it all on Mac:

• Meet Su Di Ke, a photography major with a passion for climate science who merges STEM and content creation to educate the public about weather. As an avid storm chaser, Su Di Ke can explore in the field for hours without needing an outlet with MacBook Pro and its all-day battery life.

• Deng Yi Fei, a cultural management major and aspiring musician, balances academic responsibilities while advancing her music career. The powerful performance of Apple silicon and GarageBand for Mac allows Deng Yi Fei to produce music anywhere on the go on his MacBook Air.

• Hé Tong Xue uses MacBook Air himself to transform imaginative tech concepts into captivating inventions and content for his eleven million followers on Bilibili.