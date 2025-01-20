Apple celebrates Tet with new ‘Shot On iPhone’ music video starring Gen Z artist Wren Evans via TBWAMedia Arts Lab, South East Asia

| BY Adam Shaw |

This Tết, the Vietnamese New Year, Apple is launching its second ‘Shot on iPhone’ campaign for Vietnam via TBWAMedia Arts Lab (SEA), this year collaborating with chart topping Gen Z superstar Wren Evans.

The music video ‘Save the Music’, showcases the camera capabilities of iPhone 16 Pro and was directed by C Prinz through production company Smuggler with post-production done by Heckler Singapore.

C Prinz recently collaborated with Charli XCX and Billie Eilish on the viral “Guess” music video and has also directed music videos for Doechii and Jeremy Pop.

The video celebrates Wren’s love for music, pride in Vietnamese creativity and inspires others to follow the creative path too. The end effect is a fresh and honest expression of Vietnam’s culture of creativity.

C Prinz collaborated with Vietnam’s BƯỚC NHẢY dance crew and choreographer, Tyrik Patterson, who just choreographed Beyoncé’s NFL Halftime show last month, to create sequences that are both cinematic and deliberately accessible for recreation across social platforms.

Shot entirely on iPhone 16 Pro, the music video showcases slow motion to a whole new level with 4K120 fps in Dolby Vision, while the Telephoto camera with 5x zoom allows stunning capture from further distances. And, action-packed scenes throughout the video are smoother and steadier thanks to Action mode.

The video launches on Wren’s YouTube channel on January 17, ahead of Tết celebrations on January 29, 2025, and is supported by content across social platforms.

“Save the Music” kicks off the Lunar New Year with a song and choreography designed to get people dancing and capturing memories with iPhone.