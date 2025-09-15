Apple and Jackson Wang launch China’s first “Shot on iPhone” music video

| BY Adam Shaw |

Apple launches China’s first-ever “Shot on iPhone” music video collaboration with chart-topping music superstar, Jackson Wang. The music video for “Let Loose” showcases the camera capabilities of iPhone 17 Pro and was directed by Jackson himself in collaboration with director Ojun Kwon.

The video celebrates Jackson’s personal transformation and artistic evolution, depicting his journey from who he once was to who he is becoming as he overcomes his darkest times. It’s a fresh and honest expression of Jackson Wang’s creative vision elevated by the advanced camera technology of iPhone 17 Pro.

Shot entirely on the all-new iPhone 17 Pro, the music video beautifully captures Jackson’s dynamic dance performances and artistic vision through the most advanced camera system ever on an iPhone. The 48MP Telephoto camera offers an optical 8x zoom for even more framing options, the 48MP Ultra Wide camera captures sharper details in wide shots, and powerful video capabilities like the ability to record 4K 120 fps offer even smoother slow motion. Together, these features and so much more make up the best-ever camera system on iPhone, perfect for capturing Jackson’s dynamic dance performances and artistic vision.

Following the massive success of his album MAGICMAN 2, which made him the highest-charting Chinese solo artist in history (#13 on the Billboard 200), Jackson Wang is set to embark on his world tour this October.

The video launches as part of a comprehensive campaign featuring brand films, social content, and exclusive tips and tricks where Jackson demonstrates how to take advantage of the. “Let Loose” captured with iPhone 17 Pro is a song and visual experience designed to showcase how technology can amplify artistic expression and connect with audiences through authentic collaboration.